NIA Charge Sheet Against Man Held In 500-kg Drug Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court in Ahmedabad against a man who was arrested last year in a case related to seizure of over 500 kgs of drugs.

The charge sheet was filed against Shahid Kasam Sumra, a resident of Kutch, who was arrested from Delhi Airport in July 2021 after being deported from Dubai, an official said.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the case was initially registered by the anti-terrorist squad of Gujarat on August 12, 2018 pertaining to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused based in Dubai and Pakistan for smuggling and distribution of 500 kgs of illegal narcotics (heroin) from Pakistan to Gujarat (India), by sea route.

The heroin consignment was brought by Pakistani nationals in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters near Jakhau Port, Kutch, Gujarat, the official said, adding the NIA had re-registered the case on July 2, 2020.

Earlier, charge sheet has been filed against 10 accused persons in the case.

Sumra, against whom the charge sheet was filed on Wednesday, was a close associate of earlier arrested accused Arshad Razak Sota and Rafik Adam Sumra, and had absconded after committing the crime.

He had stored, transported and delivered 495 Kg of the drugs, out of the 500 Kgs received from Pakistan, to Amritsar in Punjab through his associates, the NIA said.

A red corner notice was issued against him by the Interpol and he was later deported from Dubai and arrested in the case.

Further investigation in the case is continuing, the NIA said.

