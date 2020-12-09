NIA Chargesheets 16 Khalistani Foreign-based Terrorists For SFJ's 'Referendum 2020'

In a major crackdown on Khalistan terror outfits, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, has filed a charge sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistani supporters for the 2020 referendum by banned outfit - Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The charge-sheeted accused include - US residents Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Avtar Singh Pannun, Harpreet Singh, and several UK and Canadian residents - Paramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada. This comes months after the NIA raided Paramjit Singh Pamma's home in Punjab's Mohali.

Terming the 'Sikhs for Justice' outfit as a 'secessionist outfit floated in the garb of Human Rights advocacy group’, NIA said that SFJ has offices in USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Pakistan, undertaking terrorist activities. Naming SFJ's chief patrons Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh as terrorists, MHA has attached their Punjab-based properties under Section 51-A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The NIA stated that SFJ has launched a massive social media campaign to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth.

Two days ago, Delhi police arrested five suspected terrorists having links with Khalistan and ISI. The arrest took place after an encounter that took place in Delhi's Shakarpoor area. While briefing media persons on the arrest, DCP of Special cell Pramod Kushwaha said that out of 5, two terrorists are from Punjab and three from Jammu and Kashmir having links with Khalistan and ISI.

Previously in 2015, Pamma was arrested in Portugal in 2015 as red corner notice was issued against him. After his arrest Punjab government had applied for extradition of Pamma which was turned down. The SFJ has been running the campaign referendum 2020 in support of Khalistan in Punjab, which had resulted in major militancy in the 1990s.

What is SFJ?

As per reports, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which was formed in 2007, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs — a “Khalistan” in Punjab. Its legal adviser - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had launched ‘Referendum 2020’, which seeks to “liberate Punjab from Indian occupation”. SFJ has announced to hold polling for referendum in November 2020 which it has planned to hold in Punjab along with major cities of North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Kenya and the Middle Eastern Countries.” India has banned SFJ in 2019 in India, as it continues to operate from US since 2007.

