NIA Conducts Multiple Raids In Tamil Nadu, Telangana Against ISIS Terror-radicalization

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a major crackdown on the ISIS radicalization and recruitment campaign and plans conducted multiple raids at 31 locations in two of the Southern States. The series of raids were conducted on Saturday, during which, several digital devices and documents, along with Indian and foreign currency were seized by the central investigating agency. Further legal action is being taken by the agency into the matter.

As per information, several incriminating books in vernacular and Arabic languages were seized during the search operation along with Rs 60 lakhs in Indian currency and 18,200 US dollars were also recovered.

After the conclusion of the raids, the NIA released an official statement regarding the action taken by the central agency. In the statement, it was stated, “The anti-terror agency is in the process of examining the data contained in the mobile phones, laptops and hard discs seized during the raids conducted across Tamil Nadu and Telangana.”

Several incriminating books were also seized and huge cash in Indian currency as well as USD were also recovered. The entire operation was carried out in the Tamil Nadu ISIS radicalization and recruitment case, which was registered earlier this year, said an official.

It is being informed that the case, registered by the NIA Chennai, pertains to clandestine operations by a group of individuals to radicalise gullible youth. “The radicalization was being carried out in the garb of holding Arabic language classes conducted through their regional study centres. Such radicalization activities were being flashed online through social media platforms and mobile applications like WhatsApp and Telegram,” the official added.

Briefing about the locations, where the raids were conducted, the central agency said, “NIA teams swooped down on the premises of suspects in the Tamil Nadu ISIS radicalization and recruitment case this morning and raided 22 locations in Coimbatore, three in Chennai and one in Kadayanallur of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu. Another five locations were raided at Hyderabad and Cyberabad in Telangana state.”

During the probe, it was revealed that the ISIS-inspired agent provocateurs were engaged in the propagation of the ‘Khilafat’ ideology, which is inimical to India’s constitutionally established principles of secularism and democracy.

Links into Coimbatore Car Blast 2022

The group of persons involved in the case had entered into a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit youth who were later found involved in terrorist as well as unlawful acts and activities. One such terror attack related to the Coimbatore car bomb blast case of October 23rd, 2022.

During the investigation, it was surfaced that the radical group is working actively to spread terror in the country with the overarching aim of disturbing and disrupting its peace and communal harmony. Further investigations in the case are being carried out, as part of NIA’s concerted efforts to thwart ISIS attempts to initiate vulnerable and susceptible youth into the terrorist network.