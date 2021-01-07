NIA Conducts Raid At 6 Locations In Jammu & Punjab In Connection With Arnia Terror Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at 6 different locations in Punjab and Jammu in connection with the narcotics and weapons case. An NIA official said, "the agency is carrying out searches at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir." Out of these 6 locations, 5 locations are in Jammu, while 1 location is in Punjab.

Arnia Terror Case: NIA conducts raids at 6 locations

Outlining further details of the raid operations being carried out by the National Investigation Agency, the official informed that the raids in several locations had started at 7 am on Thursday and are currently underway. When asked about further details of the Arnia terror case, the official refused to share details of the locations and names of the people involved against whom the raids are being conducted.

According to NIA officials, the raids were underway in connection with the case of weapons and narcotics that the anti-terror probe agency registered in 2020, where Jammu and Kashmir Police along with (Border Security Force) BSF recovered 63 kg of heroin along with 2 pistols, 3 magazines and 100s of cartridges. According to sources, 1 person has been detained by the anti-terror agency and is currently being questioned by the NIA officials at Satwari area of Jammu.

What is Arnia terror case?

Arnia terror case dates back to September 2020, when BSF noticed a suspicious movement along the international border in the Arnia sector of J&K district. Upon verifying the information, BSF discovered that 2-3 people had gone back to the Pakistan side, but they were able to recover 62 kg of heroin, worth more than Rs 50 crores. While acting upon the situation, the J&K police at first arrested 7 people from the Jammu region and 1 from the Punjab region, after which teh Union government decided to hand over the case to NIA.

