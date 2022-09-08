NIA Conducts Raids Across 30 Locations Related To Terror-funding Operations In Bihar

In a mega crackdown on terror funding in the State, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar in connection to terror-funding operations by extremist outfits.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out by the security agency in different places including Patna on the basis of specific input of extremist groups' operations in the region. While an official statement is yet to be issued by the agency, it can be assumed that NIA is looking forward to launching stern actions against terror activities.

Similar raids were also carried out earlier in July when incriminating information came to the light after the agency searched multiple locations in connection to terror-funding links with the Phulwari Sharif case. In addition to that, the Bihar Police also arrested many people in connection and a case was registered against them.

Issuing a statement on the same, the NIA said that around 10 districts across Bihar including Patna, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Nalanda were raided by their teams and the operatives were arrested. They were also suspected of being linked with banned terrorist outfits in terror activities. Prior to that, in other raids in the Phulwari Sharif area in Patna, NIA found crucial documents of the outfit's nefarious anti-national plans.

NIA raids in Bihar in Maoist terror funding case

In the meantime, as NIA toughens actions against anti-national activities in Bihar, earlier on Wednesday, searches were carried out at five locations in the Maoist terror funding case, reported ANI.

The raids were carried out in Jehanabad, Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar in the terror financing network being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres &over ground workers in Magadh region of the state for the revival of Magadh zone of CPI (Maoist),a banned terrorist organization. — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

The raids were carried out in the Jehanabad, Gaya, and Aurangabad districts of Bihar in the terror financing network being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground workers in the Magadh region of the state.

Image: PTI