NIA Conducts Raids Across Bihar, Makes Recoveries In CPI (Maoist) Arms & Ammunition Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the premises linked to the accused and suspects at multiple locations across Bihar in connection to the seizure of arms and ammunition from cadres of CPI (Maoist).

The raids were conducted at nine locations in Sheohar, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Saran districts to trace links with CPI (Maoist) zonal commander Ram Babu Ram alias Rajan and another active cadre Ram Babu Paswan alias Dhiraj. Rajan and Dhiraj were arrested by Bihar Police in May 2023 and were sent to judicial custody. The case was later transferred to NIA.

"Following extensive investigations, the NIA today cracked down on two premises connected with the two jailed accused and seven premises of other suspects in the case. Several digital devices, including mobile phones, Tablet, HD card, and Memory card, along with SIM cards, a pocket diary containing mobile numbers, pages containing Naxal content, as well as other incriminating documents were seized during the raids," NIA said.

CPI (Maoist) arms and ammunition case: Recoveries

Mobile phones, tablet, HD card, and memory card seized

SIM cards recovered

A pocket diary containing mobile numbers recovered

Pages containing Naxal content, as well as other incriminating documents seized.

The case relates to the seizure of two AK-47 Rifles, five magazines, and 460 rounds of live ammunition, which were found buried in the forest area near Bariakala village in West Champaran district.

The recoveries were made by Bihar police after a tip-off led them to the Siudi Bandh area of Mashrakh town, where the two accused were camping and conspiring to commit a terrorist act. Their interrogation subsequently took the police to the Bariakala village forest area.

"The NIA is examining the various gadgets and documents seized in today’s raids and is continuing with its investigations in the case," the agency said.