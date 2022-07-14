NIA Conducts Raids Across J&K In Sunjwan Encounter Case; Finds Incriminating Materials

In connection to the Sunjwan encounter case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir, reported ANI. According to a statement by the NIA, the raids were carried out in three locations with the assistance of local people and paramilitary CRPF personnel.

In regards to that, the NIA sleuths carried out searches in Pulwama's Awantipora area and in two other locations in the Anantnag district. Following that, the searches led to a major recovery and seizure of different types of incriminating materials. While more details about the raids are yet to be revealed, an investigation is presently underway in the matter, the statement added.

Notably, this pertains to the incident of indiscriminate firing upon security personnel that took place in April this year in which one ASI of CISF was martyred and several others got injured.

Sunjwan encounter case

The encounter broke out on the morning of April 22 in Jammu's Sunjwan area in the Jalalabad locality when a group of terrorists launched an attack on a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers. The terrorists who were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons immediately fired at the officers thus prompting a fierce shootout between both sides.

During this while, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF was killed and nine security personnel were injured. On the other hand, the forces also took down two Fidayeen terrorists during the encounter.

The NIA took over the case a few days after the encounter and many were also arrested in the matter.

