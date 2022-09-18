NIA Conducts Raids Across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh To Probe PFI 'terrorist Training' Case

In a major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 18 conducted raids at several locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the recently exposed terrorist training under the guise of conducting Karate lessons.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations including Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad of Telangana. NIA also conducted searches on the premises of the main accused Shadulla.

According to ANI news agency, NIA has seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth Rs 8,31,500 after conducting searches at 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh.

“The accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion,” NIA said.

NIA conducts raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana's Jagtial, in connection with the PFI case. The agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case.

During the searches, Telangana police arrested four accused namely Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran and Md Abdul Mobin. Notably, the case was re-registered by NIA on August 26.

Accused organised camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts: NIA

NIA in its FIR said, “The accused recruited the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in pursuance of the criminal conspiracy. They organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.”

According to sources, the accused Abdul Khader admitted that in lieu of financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh promised by some accused persons belonging to PFI, he had constructed a portion on the roof of his house and allowed the premises to be used for imparting training to the cadres of PFI and for their meetings and trainings.

The Telangana Police has added Sections 18A and 18 (B) of UA(P) Act in the case, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hyderabad branch of NIA registered the case linked to PFI on August 26. Around 26 persons including accused Abdul Khader conspired to wage war against the Government of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs later handed the case to the NIA with the opinion that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, has been committed, and with regard to the gravity of the offence and its repercussions on national security, it is required to be investigated by the agency in accordance with the National Investigation Act, 2008.

Image: Twitter/@ANI