NIA Conducts Raids In UP, Punjab In Extortion Case Of Khalistani Terrorists

In a key development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at nine locations- Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case relating to threat and extortion of money by Khalistani terrorists.

“During the searches empty bullet cartridges, one polybag containing 122 grams of narcotic substance, digital devices including compact drives, mobile phones, sim cards, and many incriminating documents have been recovered,” a senior NIA official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that based on information received that Arshdeep Singh, Charanjit Singh, and Ramandeep Singh, all currently abroad, had formed a gang and are threatening and extorting money from people, the Punjab Police had registered a case on May 22. NIA had re-registered the case on June 10 and taken over the investigation.

Incriminating evidence recovered in Khalistaan terrorist extortion case

During the investigation, it was revealed that the absconding accused, Arshdeep Singh is a close associate of Hardeep Singh, Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who is a declared designated terrorist by the Govt. of India, and on his directions, he had formed this terrorist gang comprising gangsters/ shooters based in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused persons have killed three businessmen based in Punjab and they had identified other targets as well.

​In the searches conducted earlier in the day at Beehla in Barnala, Dala in Moga, Ghall Khurd, and Satiawala in Ferozepur in Punjab, Hastinapur and Udyawali in UP, empty bullet cartridges, one polybag containing 122 grams of narcotic substance, digital devices including, compact drives, mobile phones, sim cards, and many incriminating documents have been recovered.



Further investigation in the case continues.

(Credit-PTI)