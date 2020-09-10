NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused Who Supplied Chemicals To Pakistan Terrorist For IEDs

Special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Waiz ul Islam, one of the 19 accused charge-sheeted in Pulwama attack case.

Yesterday while hearing the bail petition of Waiz ul Islam, Special NIA Court heard arguments of both the sides on the application, and the matter was put up for order today.

Plea was filed by Waiz ul Islam on 1st September in Special NIA Court. In his petition, Waiz ul Islam has asked for or bail to appear in the upcoming National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test exam which is scheduled to be held on 13 Sep, 2020.

The application was scheduled to be heard on 3rd September but to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the court premises the court was closed for a couple of days and after that the hearing could not be possible as the counsel of the accused didn't appear for hearing.

National Investigation Agency on September 3rd filed its reply in court in which the premier Investigation Agency had opposed the bail petition of the accused Waiz Ul Islam. The reply was filed through virtual mode as the courts were closed as part of COVID-19 SOPs issued by the Union Government.

Investigation revealed that Waiz-ul-Islam purchased chemicals from the Amazon website which were later used to prepare the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in the Pulwama Fidayeen attack.

"Waiz bought chemicals including ammonium nitrate and others required to fabricate the bomb like batteries from Amazon and delivered consignment to Pakistani terrorist Adnan at Central-South Kashmir Border," Official added.

Waiz along with 18 others were Chargesheet by NIA on August 25, 2020 u/s 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123, 307, 302 of the RPC, sections 7, 25, 27 of Arms Act, sections 3, 4, 5 & 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, sections 16, 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 19, 20, 21, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, section 14C of Foreigners Act and section 4 of Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act, 1985.

Six of the all 19 accused have already been declared absconders by Special NIA Court on September 8, 2020 including Masood Azhar, his brother Rouf Asgar and Ammar Alvi, and three others.