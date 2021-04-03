NIA Court Extends Sachin Vaze's Custody Till April 7; 50 Eyewitnesses Probed Till Date

Seeking 6-day custody, NIA has brought ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to special NIA court on Saturday, in a bid to confront him with additional evidence collected in the past few days in connection to both the Mansukh Hiren Death case and the Antilia bomb scare case. Accepting NIA's demand the court has now extended Vaze's custody till April 7 - a four-day remand. Vaze - the prime suspect in both the Mansukh Hiren Death case and the Antilia bomb scare case was arrested by the NIA, with many of his aides like Riyaz Kazi being questioned periodically.

NIA seeks additional custody of Sachin Vaze

Arguing for the NIA, State ASG Anil Singh revealed that over 50 witnesses have been questioned till date and a joint bank account that Vaze shared with an undisclosed person was found. NIA further stated that the articles found from the Mithi riverbed (2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disk, 1 laptop, 1 printer, and 2 number plates) had revealed a joint account from which Rs 25 lakhs has been recovered. Listing that over 130 TB had been recovered from the CCTVs, NIA has sought 6 days of time to confront Vaze with documents, his movement on March 4, number plates. READ | Vazegate: NIA takes into custody mystery woman who accompanied Sachin Vaze; conducts raids

In response, Vaze represented by advocate Abad Ponda questioned the recovery made from Mithi river asking 'how could these articles be found so easily?'. Denying that Vaze has any joint account as mentioned by NIA, he argued how custody was justified under UAPA for such reasons. Vaze has also sought medical consultation after suffering chest pain, claiming cardiac stroke. The NIA has stated that after conducting medical tests, his report has come out normal.

Extortion diary found

NIA has recovered a diary from the arrested cop and accused Vinayak Shinde's residence revealing Shinde's collecting 'protection money' from over 30 bars and clubs in Mumbai on behalf of Vaze. NIA has taken Meena George - the woman who kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted at luxury hotel Trident with Vaze - into custody. Meanwhile, convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur are currently in NIA custody till April 7 in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. Recently, NIA recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disk, 1 laptop, 1 printer, and 2 number plates from the Mithi riverbed - which Vaze has allegedly confessed to tossing into river.

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

Meanwhile, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by NIA on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - a judicial probe has been ordered.

Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. NIA has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also siezed several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site.

