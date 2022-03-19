NIA Court Frames Charges Against Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Chief In J&K Terror Funding Case

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has ordered framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin along with Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, among others, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court also ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri politician and former MLA Rashid Engineer, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and several others under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, unlawful activities, etc.

NIA special Judge Praveen Singh in an order passed on March 16 said, "The above analysis reflects that the statements of witnesses and documentary evidence have connected almost all the accused with each other and to a common object of secession, to the commonality of means they were to use, their close association to terrorist/terrorist organisations under the guiding hand and funding of Pakistani establishment".

The Court noted that, during the course of arguments, none of the accused denied having secessionist ideology or having worked for the secession of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Witnesses after witnesses have deposed that the accused and their factions had only one object and that was the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Government of India.

However, the Court also clarified that whatever has been expressed in this order is a prima facie opinion although, a detailed discussion of the evidence had to be done because the arguments were advanced by both sides in much detail.

Pakistan funded terrorism to attack civilians and security forces in J&K

"Money for terror funding was sent from and by Pakistan and its agencies and even the diplomatic mission was used to fulfil the evil design. Money for terror funding was also sent by proclaimed international terrorists and accused Hafiz Saeed," the NIA Court noted.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), various terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with the support of ISI of Pakistan, perpetrated violence in the valley by attacking civilians and security forces.

Accordingly, the present case was registered by NIA for offences under sections 120B, 121, 121A of IPC and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

(With agency inputs)