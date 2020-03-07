NIA Court Grants 7-day Remand To 2 Accused In Pulwama Terror Attack Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday granted 7-day remand to Waiz Ul Islam and Mohammad Abbas, accused in Pulwama attack. The two accused were arrested on Friday in the case which left 40 CRPF personnel dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

Islam (19) and Abbas (32) were identified as residents of Srinagar and Pulwama, respectively.

Waiz ul Islam was allegedly involved with Pakistani JeM terrorists and supplied explosives to carry out the Pulwama attack.

"During initial interrogation, accused Waiz ul Islam has disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of Pakistani JeM terrorists," the NIA said in a release "He also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack," the release added.

Accused provided shelter to terrorists

According to NIA, the other accused Mohammad Abbas is an old Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of JeM. He allegedly provided shelter to terrorist Mohd Umar, after he came to Kashmir in April-May, 2018. He has also provided shelter to JeM terrorists Adil Ahmad Dar and Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran several times during the Pulwama attack.

"He also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who have already been arrested on March 3, 2020," the release added.

Pulwama terror attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan condemned the attack and denied any connection to it.

