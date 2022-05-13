NIA Crackdown On D-gang: Dawood's Aide Chhota Shakeel's Brothers-in-law Arrested

In a mega crackdown on the D-Gang, the National Investigation Agency(NIA) has now arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s closest aides after conducting multiple raids in Mumbai and its suburbs. The NIA, which began tightening the noose around the Dawood gang, has now arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brothers-in-law and close associates Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh. It is to be noted that Chhota Shakeel remains a key member of the infamous D-gang.

The NIA has now arrested two close associates of Chhota Shakeel, who remains wanted for crimes committed as part of the Dawood gang. Earlier, Interpol had issued Red Corner Notice against Chhota Shakeel who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan. He is involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and violent terrorist activities. According to the NIA, the arrested associates have been identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51).

Both the arrested associates have been involved in handling D-Company's illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The NIA further informed that the arrested persons will be produced before the NIA Special Court on Friday for seeking their Police custody for investigation purposes. Further investigation into the matter is now underway. It is noteworthy that the NIA conducted searches at 24 places in and around Mumbai in the past week.

Chhota Shakeel's key aide Salim detained by NIA

Earlier in a major development, gangster Chhota Shakeel's key aide Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit was detained by the NIA on Monday. This came after his residence was raided by the NIA among several other locations in Mumbai in connection with a case registered against Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees, Javed Patel and Tiger Memon. As per sources, important documents were seized from his house. A member of the D-Company, Qureshi was deported to India from the UAE in 2006 along with nine other associates of Ibrahim.

Earlier, Republic TV accessed details of the NIA FIR against Pakistan-based Dawood Ibrahim who is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts which resulted in 257 deaths and left over 1,400 people injured. As per the FIR registered on February 3, Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network - D-Company - that is involved in a number of criminal activities. It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates.

(Image: Republic/PTI)