NIA Crackdown On Gangster-Terror Nexus Case, Raids Underway At 10 Locations In Haryana

In an attempt to dismantle the emerging gangster-terrorist nexus, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched multiple raids, on Wednesday, December 21, at 10 locations in Haryana. Sources confirmed that the fourth set of raids is underway in the state in connection with a syndicate of gangsters.

The involvement of gangsters in Pakistan's drone-dropping conspiracy is also suspected. According to sources, associates of the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and Lakhbir Singh Landa-linked gangsters are being raided by the National Investigation Agency.

Drug suppliers link under NIA scanner

Republic TV learned that the drug suppliers link is also under the scanner of NIA. The probe agency is investigating the triangular module comprising of gangster terror module linked to Punjab, Pakistan's drone-dropping conspiracy and drug supply.

Notably, in the third round of raids by the NIA in the gangster-terror nexus case, the searches were a part of a crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal, and business associates bases in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi.