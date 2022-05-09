NIA Cracks Down On Dawood Ibrahim's Associates; Raids On In 20 Locations Across Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids across 20 locations in Mumbai in a major crackdown on the criminal syndicate of Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The raids were conducted against Dawood's associates and a few hawala operators in the financial capital.

The searches began at several locations on the premises of associates of the underworld don. Raids are underway in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

Several Hawala operators, real estate managers, and drug peddlers associated with Dawood are also under the NIA radar. The agency had registered in this regard in February and began the raids today.

ED attaches assets of Dawood Ibrahim's aide in Thane

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate attached a flat held in the name of an associate of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar, in Thane.

The flat, worth Rs 55 lakh, has been attached in connection with a money-laundering probe after a provisional order for attaching the immovable asset was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh.

The ED alleged this flat was “extorted” by Iqbal Kaskar and others from a Thane-based real estate developer Suresh Devichand Mehta.“Mehta was running a business of construction with his partner through his firm Darshan enterprises. The accused Iqbal Kaskar, Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Ali Jamil Saiyad due to close proximity with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar managed to extort one flat in Thane in the name of Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh,” the agency said.