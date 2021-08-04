NIA Detains Two Suspects With Links To ISIS From Jammu And Kashmir, Raids Underway

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained two suspects in connection with the ISIS module. The raids are also in connection with ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram. As per the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, through these channels, ISIS was allegedly propagating violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and is radicalising and recruiting the youth to the terrorist module.

It is pertinent to note that this case originally pertains to the arrest of a terrorist of ISIS from Kerala however links emerged from Jammu and Kashmir. The raids are currently underway in Srinagar and Bandipora. Last year in September, the NIA had busted an Al-Qaeda terror module in Kerala and West Bengal arresting 9 operatives from both of these states. Recently, in March NIA had arrested three persons during raids at 11 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module that had planned targeted killings in Kerala and Karnataka.

NIA raids in Kashmir

For the past several days, the investigative agency has been conducting multiple raids in different locations of the valley. The searches are being conducted in terror funding cases and terror outfit inputs. Here are some of the latest successful operations conducted by the NIA:

July 31- NIA arrested a terrorist after carrying out raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two terror-related cases. Several locations of different districts of Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag, and in Jammu were raided after crucial evidence was received by the NIA teams. The Modus Operandi of the terror funding was busted by the agency.

On July 11, a day after two unidentified terrorists were neutralized in Kashmir's Anantnag district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted multiple raids linked to terror funding in the district. The NIA, at that time, had detained over five people with links to terrorist activities.

The back-to-back raids from NIA are coming at a time when the security officials are successfully nabbing terrorists in the valley region and averting several attacks. On July 25, the security forces had averted a major terror threat in J&K's Kupwara district, with the recovery of four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area, as informed by the police. Last week, a top Pakistani terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Abu Saifullah aka 'Lamboo', who played an active part in the 2019 Pulwama attack, was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.