NIA Dossier On Terror Plot Accessed; Details Fundraising & Radicalization Via Social Media

On Sunday, Republic TV accessed the dossier of the National Investigation Agency detailing the raising of funds and radicalization of the arrested terrorists via social media. While Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen were arrested from Ernakulum, Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman were apprehended from Murshidabad. They have been accused of being terrorists associated with the Pakistan-sponsored module of Al-Qaeda.

While Abu Sufiyan was allegedly planning to establish shed for explosives, Al Mamun Kamal reportedly provided secure venues for fundraising meetings. As per the NIA, the latter also allowed the meeting of the terrorists on September 18. Moreover, the agency claimed that Atitur Rehman was involved in furthering Jihadi activities. Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman were brought to the special NIA court in Kolkata following which the agency secured their transit remand. They are scheduled to be produced before the Patiala House Court.

NIA's charge

The NIA effected these arrests on Saturday, September 19, in simultaneous raids in Kerala and West Bengal. As per the NIA, this Al-Qaeda module was planning terror attacks in India to kill innocent people. The agency added that these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and motivated to attack multiple places including Delhi.

It alleged that the module was indulging in fundraising and that a few members of the gang were planning to travel to the national capital. Moreover, the NIA seized incriminating material including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices from the accused.

After the NIA's action, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who represents the Behrampore constituency in Murshidabad of West Bengal expressed concern over the terror links. He urged the agency to conduct a thorough probe into the links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Al-Qaeda. Taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, BJP IT in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that Murshidabad is a "hot bed of radicalization".

Murshidabad, hot bed of radicalisation, in Bengal, from where 6 Al-Qaeda operatives have been arrested is a strong hold of the Congress, represented by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Berhampore LS), party’s leader in LS and now chief of its state unit.



Is it too much of a coincidence? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2020

