NIA Files Chargesheet Against 4 Men In Chennai For Suspected Terror Links With ISIS

In a recent update, National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against four ISIS accused at Special Court in Chennai in connection with threatening people and police officials and also for attempting to murder the police during vehicle checking on 21st February 2022. The accused

The four accused include Sathik Batcha Thuraabhi, Mohammed Ashiq Elahi, A Mohamed Irfan, and Rahamathulla. Earlier, an FIR was registered against the four accused at PS Mayiladuthurai and re-registered by NIA on 30th April 2022.

The accused were active members of ISIS and they were also in touch with Al Qaeda as well as National Tauhid Jamat of Sri Lanka, as per the NIA.

Details of four accused charge-sheeted today are:

Sathik Batcha- Booked under sections 120 B, 353, 506 (ii) of IPC and Sections 13 (1) (b), 18, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967 and Sec 28 of Arms Act 1959.

R. Ashiq- Chargesheeted under sections of 120 B of IPC and Sections 13 (1) (b), 18, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

A. Mohamed Irfan- Under sections 120 B of IPC and sections 18 and 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

Rahamath- Under sections 120 B, 279, 353 and 506-Para Il of IPC and Sections 18 and 39 of UA (P) Act, 1967.

Khilafah Party of India, Khilafah Front of India outfits formed by accused

Notably, the case pertains a conspiracy by five accused persons for threatening people and attempting to murder the police personnel during the vehicle checking on 21st February 2022. The accused were also involved in spreading hatred and conspiracy for the secession of a part of India and to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits such as “Khilafah Party of India”, “Khilafah Front of India”, “Intellectual Students of India”, and assorting themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations, including ISIS/Daesh, Al Qaeda and National Thowheed Jamaat of Sri Lanka.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused charge-sheeted on Friday had held conspiracy meetings in Trivandrum, Kerala, and Mannadi, Chennai to recruit members for the Khilafah Party of India and other outfits floated by Sathik Batcha and R Ashiq on the lines of proscribed terrorist organisations like ISIS, Al Qaeda and NTJ of Sri Lanka.

During the investigations, incriminating material was recovered, revealing that the accused were in contact with ISIS handlers and were using text, images, messages, magazines, and videos pertaining to ISIS and NTJ to indoctrinate and radicalize gullible youth.

