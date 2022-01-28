NIA Files Chargesheet Against 8 Terrorists In Connection With ISIS-Kerala Module Case

A charge sheet has been filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against eight alleged ISIS terrorists for their involvement in organising terror funds, radicalising, recruiting, and grooming gullible Muslim youth through different social media platforms such as Hoop, Telegram, and Instagram to join terrorist organisations.

Deepthi Marla, Mizha Siddeeque, Mohammad Waqar Lone, Obaid Hamid Matta, Shifa Haris, Madesh Shankar, Muzamil Hassan Bhat and Ammar Abdul Rahiman have been named in the charge sheet, an official of NIA told news agency PTI.

The accused charge-sheeted on Friday has been liked with banned terrorist outfit ISIS and were involved in recruiting and grooming like-minded Muslim youths to perform Hijrat (migration) to ISIS-controlled territory to join the banned outfit, the official said adding that the probe is underway.

The premium investigating agency had registered the case in March 2021 over terror activities of an accused Mohammed Ameen and his associates in Kerala, who were running several ISIS propaganda channels on social media platforms for propagating violent jihadist ideology and recruiting and radicalising new members, the official said. In September last year, NIA had filed the charge sheet against three accused in the case.

NIA arrests ISIS operative in Karnataka

Earlier this month, NIA had arrested one ISIS operative in the ISIS Kerala module case. The premium agency nabbed Mundadiguttu Sadananda Marla Deepthi alias Maryam in a joint operation with Karnataka Police. Maryam is the daughter-in-law of BM Basha, son of ex-Ullal MLA late BM Idinabba.

During the probe, it was revealed that after the decline of the ISIS Caliphate in Iraq and Syria, Maryam and Ameen has visited Kashmir on two occasions- January and March 2020 for Hijrat and for engaging in terrorist acts.

"Investigation also revealed that Maryan was the kingpin of the instant ISIS conspiracy along with Mohd Ameen," NIA said.

