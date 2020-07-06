Last Updated:

NIA Files Chargesheet Against DySP Devender Singh And 5 Others In Jammu

NIA filed chargesheet against the Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh and his Associates who were arrested

NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against the Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh and his Associates who were arrested in a terror-related case. 

Deputy SP Davinder Singh was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naved Mushtaq alias Naved Babu and a law student Rafi Rather from a checkpoint on the National Highway near Wanpoh area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Apart from these three, three more were arrested in connection with this case.

National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Deputy SP Devender Singh and 5 others in special NIA court in Jammu. NIA on 17th January, 2020 registered a case vide no. RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU dated 17.01.2020 registered at NIA Police Station, New Jammu after Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs CTCR Division, Order No. 11011/10/2019/NIA dated 17.01.2020.

The case was registered by NIA under sections 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA(P) Act, Sections 7/25 of Arms Act, Sections 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substance Act.

