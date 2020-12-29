NIA Files Chargesheet Against NSCN(IM) In Extortion Case; 5 Named For Diverting Govt Funds

In a strong crackdown on Naga militant outfit NSCN(IM), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against five militants for operating a well-organized extortion racket in Manipur.

As per the chargesheet, the NIA unearthed links of the five accused with criminal intimidation targetting various companies who undertook road construction projects in Manipur. As per the agency, developmental funds of the Government were being illegally diverted in an organized manner and collected by NSCN(IM) operatives. Moreover, the operatives were also laundering proceeds of terrorism into various financial instruments and real estate investments.

Five persons namely SS Col. (NSCN-IM) Rayilung Nsarangbe, SS Pvt (NSCN-IM) LamciIralu, Zingshongam Muinao, Ruth Chawang and Ramningle Pame have been apprehended by the NIA and named in the chargesheet. Out of these, Ramningle Pame is an elected member of the Autonomous Council of District Taemnglong, Manipur, and has been accused of assisting NSCN(IM) in the collection of the extortion of the money.

The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court in Dimapur, Nagaland under section 120B of IPC, section 17,18 & 21 of the UA (P) Act, section 5 (b) of the Explosive Substance Act, section 25 (1A) read with 35 of Arms Act, section 7 & 8 of Nagaland Security Regulation (NSR), Section 12 of Passport Act and Section 6 of Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

The investigation into the extortion racket had led to the recovery of Rs. 1,58,72,800/- along with illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, and incriminating documents, from the residential premises of SS Col. Rayilung Nsarangbe of NSCN (IM) and his wife Ruth Chawang.

This chargesheet also comes days after 50 insurgents belonging to the Naga militant outfit NSCN(K) surrendered to the government and expressed their willingness to join the mainstream due to the strict clampdown by the security forces. The success in forcing the militants to drop weapons has been attributed to the diplomatic efforts by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. MM Naravane, who had recently visited Myanmar. It is also being seen as a major boost to the Naga Peace Accord.

