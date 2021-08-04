NIA Files Chargesheet Against Pak-backed Terror Outfit LeM's Chief Hidayatullah Malik

After detaining two suspected terrorists with links to the ISIS module, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa chief Hidayatullah Malik. The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court against six terrorists including Malik's close associates Hiba, Jaan Muhammad, Iqbal Muhammad, Javed Alam, and Mastak Alam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) had arrested the chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is a front organisation of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from the Kunjwani area in Jammu.

The terrorist was nabbed by forces after he tried to attack the Jammu and Kashmir SHO. Sources close to the situation have stated that Malik was taken to the Joint Interrogation centre. The action was taken on the intelligence inputs from Anantnag Police. At that time, Special Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Sridhar Patil had said, "We have arrested a terrorist whose name is Hidayatullah Malik. Arms and ammunition including a pistol and grenade have also been recovered from him. We have to conduct searches based on his arrest and there are chances of further recoveries as well."

NIA ramps up actions against terrorist activities

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained two suspects in connection with the ISIS module. The raids were also in connection with ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram. As per the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, through these channels, ISIS was allegedly propagating violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and is radicalising and recruiting the youth to the terrorist module.

For the past several days, the investigative agency has been conducting multiple raids in different locations of the valley. The searches are being conducted in terror funding cases and terror outfit inputs. Earlier, on July 31 NIA had arrested a terrorist after carrying out raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two terror-related cases. On July 11, a day after two unidentified terrorists were neutralized in Kashmir's Anantnag district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted multiple raids linked to terror funding in the district.

The back-to-back raids from NIA are coming at a time when the security officials are successfully nabbing terrorists in the valley region and averting several attacks. On July 25, the security forces had averted a major terror threat in J&K's Kupwara district, with the recovery of four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the area, as informed by the police. Last week, a top Pakistani terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Abu Saifullah aka 'Lamboo', who played an active part in the 2019 Pulwama attack, was gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.