NIA Files Chargesheet Against Three Accused In Additional SP Gulzar Hussain Killing Case

In a major development in the killing of Gulzar Hussain, then Additional Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur Assam in 2014, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court against three National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) terrorist - Bishnu Narzary alias Berama, Nitul Daimary alias Naihab and Runiluish Diamary alias Monthai.

All three have been booked under Section 16, 18 and 24 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with section 34,120B,302,307 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act.

The case was initially registered with Dhekiajuli Police Station in Assam's Sonitpur district related to an ambush that resulted in the death of Gulzar Hussain, the then Addl Superintendent of Police, a civilian named Anlark Basumatary, and injuries to several other police personnel.

Later, NIA had re-registered the case on August 7, 2019, and taken over the investigation.

Revelation from the Investigation

From the investigation, it was revealed that Hussain, who had led a combined team of the Assam police and the army and had apprehended an NDFB cadre named Kharambir Basumatary, was ambushed on his way back to the police station, which led to his dealth, along with the death of a civilian and while several other police personnel were injured.

It is pertinent to mention here that two of the three chargesheeted accused- Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimar have also been convicted in another case, in which Bishnu Narzary has been given a death sentence and Nitul Daimary has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kham kham Daimary alias Lotham and Junu Basumatary alias B Sijou were two others involved in the crime who have been already killed in separate encounters with security forces.

Further investigation in the case continues for more revelations.

