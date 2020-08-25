Pulwama Attack: NIA Files Chargesheet, Names Masood Azhar, Rauf Asgar As Key Conspirators

In a big development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 19 terrorists involved in the Pulwama terror attack on Tuesday including Pakistani citizen and key conspirator Masood Azhar Alvi. According to sources, the NIA has filed a 13,500-page charge sheet naming several Pakistani nationals as accused in the case. Others named in the charge sheet include Pakistani nationals Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir.

Out of the 19 names in the charge sheet, 7 are said to be in NIA's custody, another 7 are said to have been encountered by the forces, and 5 are said to be in Pakistan. The 7 JeM operatives under NIA's custody include Mohammad Abbas Rather, Tariq Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Rather, Shakir Bashir Magrey, Waiz-ul-Islam, Insha Jan, and Bilal Ahmed Kuchey.

On July 5, the NIA made the 7th arrest in the Pulwama terror attack case. The arrested individual- Bilal Ahmed Kuchey who runs a sawmill has been accused of harbouring and extending support to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists involved in the attack. Kuchey introduced the terrorists to other Over Ground Workers who provided them safe houses during the planning of the attack.

Pulwama terror attack

At around 3 pm on February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist drove an explosive-laden SUV into a convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. This resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF personnel. As per reports, around 80 kg of explosives were used for the attack.

According to NIA sources, Pakistan used Adil Ahmad Dar, a local resident who rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, as a suicide bomber to project the attack as a result of a home-grown militancy against “India’s occupation of Kashmir”.

Around 12 days after the terror attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets had bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as a retaliation to the cowardly attack.

