NIA Files Chargesheet In ISIS Case; Seven From Tamil Nadu And Five From Bangalore Booked

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed the Chargesheet against 12 arrested accused involved in the cases related to fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM Cards which were used by ISIS and Daesh recruits in India.

The case was earlier investigated by Q-branch of Tamil Nadu police based on the complaint filed by the network managers that SIM cards of their network were fraudulently activated using fake ID documents. Later, the NIA took up the matter as the case has connection to ISIS terror modules running in other states like Karnataka as well.

Prime accused and alleged key conspirator Khaja Mohideen who was out on bail in a murder case was found to have radicalised youths with the extremist ideologies of ISIS and Daesh to accomplish the terror acts in the country.

Accused procures bombs

The investigation has also found that he with his co-conspirators had allegedly procured country-made bombs and jungle camping equipment to carry out terror activities in south India. Many raids happened in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in 2019 where many alleged ISIS recruits were brought under the radar of the agency and were also arrested and questioned by the Kochi NIA.

Five of 12 accused are from this particular case are from Bangalore. NIA didn't reveal more details about the Investigation since its still underway. All were booked under 14 sections under IPC and Arms act for conspiring to unleash an act of terror in the country with radical ideologies.

