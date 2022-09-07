NIA Files Chargesheet In Star Cement Factory Explosion In 2020, 4 HNLC Terrorists Booked

In a fresh development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four accused in connection to an explosion that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in December 2020. The blast was carried out by Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), an unlawful association notified under the UA(P) Act,1967.

Meanwhile, the charge sheet was filed before an NIA special court in Shillong on Tuesday. Earlier, a case was initially registered on December 13, 2020, at PS Lumshnong, District East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya following which it was re-registered by NIA on March 15, 2021.

“Investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay the illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah @ Hep Koit, the SS Finance cum Socio-Cultural Secretary of the HNLC,” said a statement by the NIA.

The names of the four accused persons have been also identified in the charge sheet including Emmanuel Suchen, Bobby Marwein, Sainkupar Nongtraw, and Marius Rynjah. They have been booked under various IPC Sections including 120B, 324, 449, 3&4 of Explosive Substances Act, 10&13 of UP(A) Act, among others.

Explosion at the premises of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane

The incident took place on the evening of December 12, 2020, when an explosion occurred at the premises of the Star Cement factory in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills. During this, around two workers who were present at the site of the explosion got injured.

Image: PTI