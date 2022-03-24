NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Accused In Salaya Drugs Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet against one accused person, Shahid Kasam Sumra in NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. The accused who was arrested last year in a case related to the seizure of over 500 kgs of drugs, was chargesheeted yesterday. He was arrested from the Delhi Airport in July 2021 after being deported from Dubai, an official said.

500Kg of Cocaine obtained from Pakistan

According to an official statement, the accused, who is a resident of Kutch, Gujarat, was a close accomplice of the previously arrested accused persons Arshad Razak Sota and Rafik Adam Sumra and had fled after perpetrating the crime. Out of the 500kg of cocaine he obtained from Pakistan, Sumra had stored, transported, and supplied 495 kg to Amritsar, Punjab, through his colleagues. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice to Sumra. In this case, he was deported from Dubai and arrested.

The case was first filed by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a criminal conspiracy formed by the accused based in Dubai and Pakistan for the smuggling and distribution of 500kg of illegal narcotic substances (heroin) by maritime route from Pakistan to Gujarat, India.

10 people booked so far

The heroin was supplied in Indian territorial seas near Jakhau Port in Kutch, by Pakistani citizens aboard a Pakistani fishing vessel. On July 2, 2020, the NIA re-registered the case. A total of 10 people have been charged in the case so far. According to the agency, the NIA also investigated a related violation reported by Special Task Force (Border Range), Amritsar in their FIR on January 31, 2020.

In this investigation, the NIA had previously filed two chargesheets against nine apprehended suspects, on August 7, 2020, and May 24 last year. Several searches were carried out on March 24 at the homes of suspects in Godhra, Gujarat, and Buldana, Maharashtra. Digital gadgets, suspicious SIM cards, and damning documents were recovered during the searches.

Plan to carry out terror acts in India

As per the news agency ANI, the case is still under investigation.The case concerns Pakistani agents who were involved in espionage activities in India. These agents reportedly collaborated with other accused persons based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Gujarat, and elsewhere to obtain sensitive information in order to carry out terror acts in India. Indian SIM cards were fraudulently obtained, including OTPs through their Indian accomplices for the activation of WhatsApp by Pakistan-based handlers, which was then used to make communication with defence employees in order to elicit sensitive information about critical sites.

Image: Unsplash/Representative