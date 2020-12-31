NIA Files Third Chargesheet In FICN Smuggling Case; Names Key-accused Trafficker

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the third chargesheet in the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) smuggling case before the NIA Special Court in Patna. Key accused in the FICN trafficking Selim Sk, a resident of West Bengal's Malda has been named in the case. The case has been registered against Selim under sections 120B, 489B & 489C of IPC.

The Bettiah Police on January 2, 2019, had unearthed counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh in Bihar from the possession of accused Julkar Shaikh. Thereafter, the NIA had registered a case in the incident, in a bid to expose the chain of suppliers and receivers of counterfeit Indian currency notes.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary who were lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata were operating an entire racket of FICN from jail through their three main associates- Kamirujjaman, Rakesh Chaudhary & Julkar Shaikh.

Following this, the investigation agency chargesheeted all 5 accused persons and arrested them in the case. Through accused Kamirujjaman, links of kingpin in the FICN trafficking racket, Selim Sk came to light. Selim Sk was subsequently arrested on October 6, 2020.

As per the NIA, Selim Sk was in touch with a Bangladeshi national who was allegedly supplying the counterfeit currency in Bihar and other parts of India through an organized network of couriers. Further investigation is still ongoing in the case.

