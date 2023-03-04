NIA Launches Massive Crackdown On Gangster-terror Nexus In Delhi, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) cracked down on crime syndicates in Delhi and Haryana on March 4. Of the five properties in NIA radar, four are in Haryana and one is in Delhi. As per the NIA, the attachments and seizures were made in the wake of 76 locations associated with gangsters and their associates in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi/NCR in February came to light.

These properties were seized by NIA during its investigation into cases against three big organised crime syndicates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August 2022 who had allegedly spread their mafia web in the northern states and also indulged in many serious crimes, including the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani, international kabaddi organiser Sandeep Nangal Ambia.

Properties from 'Proceeds of terrorism', says NIA

As per NIA, these properties were found to be 'proceeds of terrorism' and they were used for executing the crimes and in terror conspiracies. The properties attached, included the home of Asif Khan in Delhi, a house, and agricultural land in three different places linked to Surender Singh, also called Chiku, in the Mahenragarh district of Haryana.

Khan was allegedly supplying arms and logistical backing to the gangster, and also safe shelter. Chiku is allegedly a close associate of Naresh Sethi, Anil Chippi and Raju Basodi, mafia leaders who were apprehended by the agency. He was also involved in many criminal cases related to murder, kidnapping and extortion. He also used to invest the 'proceeds of terror' and crime in real estate and businesses.

NIA also added, "The drive to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure and to attach and seize their properties, which have been derived from ‘proceeds of terrorism and crime’ would be intensified in the coming days, along with police forces of various states.”

