NIA Nabs 3 ISIS Members In J&K After Multiple Raids Over Online Radicalisation-recruitment

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it has arrested three members of ISIS on Sunday after conducting multiple raids in Kashmir for two days. The three arrested are said to be the cadre of the ISIS Voice of Hind (VOH). NIA had earlier conducted searches at the premises of the arrested accused and recovered a large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices and T-shirts with the ISIS logo.

The CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police are assisting the NIA in conducting the raids to identify and break the chain of terror funding and online propaganda in the district.

Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they are active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine (VOH).

Propaganda for radicalising and recruiting youth to ISIS

This development comes in the backdrop of NIA's investigation into the online radicalisation of Kashmiri youth and recruiting them into ISIS to wage war against India. The three arrested are Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone, all hailing from Anantnag district in Kashmir.

According to NIA, the ISIS terrorists along with their cadre in India are operating from various conflict zones while assuming false identities online and have also created a network through which ISIS-related propaganda is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting people to ISIS. Social media and other online activities are being misused by the terror group to attract youth towards terror activities as per NIA.

For this, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalise impressionable youth, the NIA said in a statement.

The arrest and interrogation of the accused led to searches at two more locations in Anantnag in which a number of digital devices and other materials have been seized.

A case was registered by the NIA on June 29 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967 in connection with the conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youth in India. Further investigation into the case is underway.

These developments also occur in the backdrop of the terror clean up undertaken by the J&K administration. The J&K administration terminated 11 of its employees for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities. Among the 11 terminated also includes two sons of the most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin who is the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen.