NIA officer killing: Main accused gets 10-year imprisonment

Bijnor (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced the main convict in the murder of NIA officer Tanzil Ahmed and his wife in 2016 to 10-year imprisonment.

Judge of Gangster Court No 5, Vijay Kumar convicted Muneer and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. Muneer's accomplice Reyan was sentenced to 5-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on him, Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said.

According to police, NIA Deputy Superintendent Tanzil Ahmed, his wife Farzana and their children were returning home after attending a wedding on April 2, 2016 when Muneer and his accomplice overtook their car and shot the couple dead.

Muneer is currently lodged in Sonbhadra jail.

