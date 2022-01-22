NIA Probe Reveals Jalalabad Blast Case Accused Were In Touch With Pak-based Terrorists

In a significant update to Jalalabad Blast Case, the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) initial investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists/smugglers and were recruited for carrying out terrorist attacks in crowded areas by triggering explosive devices, the NIA official said.

On January 21, Friday the NIA had conducted raids at five locations in Taran Tarn, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab in connection with a blast in Jalalabad last September, an official said. The case connects to the explosion in a Bajaj Platina motorbike near a Punjab National Bank branch in Jalalabad in which a person, Binder Singh, died on the spot, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

Jalalabad Blast Case

The case was first registered in September 2021 under sections of the Explosive Act. The NIA re-registered the case in October last year and has so far arrested five accused. During the searches, electronic gadgets, ammunition, documents and other incriminating materials were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Earlier, in November NIA had conducted searches at four locations in Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab in connection with a blast case in Jalalabad, an official said.

The NIA had registered the case in October and initiated the investigation, arresting three people so far.

The searches led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating documents establishing the accused person's connection with Pakistan-based terrorist/smugglers, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Jalalabad Blast Accused, Ludhiana Court Blast suspect in touch

In December 2021, Punjab police had revealed that the prime accused - Gagandeep Singh had made several internet calls between 9 AM and 11 AM, prior to the blast. Singh had allegedly made four calls to his handlers to trigger the bomb via his phone. Preliminary investigation reveals that the bomb accidentally went off. An explosion occurred in Ludhiana court complex killing 1 - Singh himself - and injuring 6.