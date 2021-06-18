NIA Probes Red SUV Allegedly Used For Mansukh Hiren's Murder; Crucial DNA Samples Found

In another sensational development in the Vazegate scandal and the Mansukh Hiren murder case, the NIA has unearthed a red SUV in which the late businessman was allegedly strangled to death in March. According to the investigation agency, crucial DNA samples have been detected in the red Tavera car which is proving to be the clincher in the case.

Mansukh Hiren strangled to death in red SUV?

After the arrest of Pradeep Sharma on Thursday, the NIA told the court that two accused in the case-- Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav had admitted to killing businessman Mansukh Hiren. Notably, Santosh Shelar is the owner of the red SUV which has been found to possess crucial DNA samples. It has been alleged that the team comprising four individuals strangled the late businessman in the red Tavera car and then reported the same to Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze after completing the job.

The owner of the car, Santosh Shelar who has confessed, was one of the first persons to name arrested cop Pradeep Sharma in the case. It is important to note that Sachin Vaze during his interrogation revealed that he met Pradeep Sharma at the Mumbai police headquarters, three days before Hiren's body was found in the Kalwa creek. After his arrest, Sharma has been sent to 11-day NIA custody. Meanwhile, the NIA officials have seized a pile of documents and printer from his office and his aide Thane Police's Rajkumar Kothmire has been detained in Nagpur.

Rajkumar Kothmire has been accused of allowing conspirators to safely pass police checkpoints the night Hiren was murdered. He has also been accused of extortion in a separate case. All these police officers under suspicion are being said to be a part of an extortion cabal that was in operation in the city.

Mansukh Hiren death

On February 25, a green Scorpio car laden with gelatin sticks was found by the Mumbai Police outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence- Antilia along with a threatening letter. Primary investigation from the CCTV had revealed that the car was parked near the residence a night prior by a man who was seemingly wearing a PPE suit. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at Kalwa creek. While initial reports suggested that he committed suicide, his wife persisted that he was murdered and mentioned that then Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze who was assigned the case, was using Hiren’s car since November. On May 11, prime accused former Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze was dismissed from service after it was confirmed that it was Vaze who was spotted in the February 25 CCTV in a loose white kurta, which seemed like a PPE suit. Shortly after his aide and suspended API Riyaz Kazi was probed and later, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane's name also emerged in the Antilia bomb scare case