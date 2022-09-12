In Mega Crackdown On Terror, NIA Raids 50 Locations Across Delhi, Haryana, And Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at around 50 locations in different parts of north India in connection with gangsters' suspected links with terror networks.

According to sources, searches are underway in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi NCR region in recently registered cases against activities of terrorist gangs, who have been executing sensational murders to terrorise common citizens. Those indulging in extortion, drug smuggling, and other organised criminal activities to finance their nefarious designs are also under the NIA scanner.

Raids are being conducted at the Tajpur village in Delhi as well as the residence of gangster Kala Rana in Haryana's Yamunanagar. State police was stationed outside the gangster's house as the NIA interrogated Rana's parents. Similar searches were carried out at gangster Vinay Deora's residence in Punjab's Faridkot. The agency also reached Amritsar and Kotkapura, among other places where the 'Tillu' gang is operational.