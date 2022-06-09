NIA Raids 8 Locations In Tamil Nadu; Searches Linked To ISIS And Terror Funding

In a major anti-ISIS crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday held raids at eight locations across Tamil Nadu. The searches were held at residences and office buildings of persons linked to the terror outfit ISIS. The NIA raids were held across Tamil Nadu at locations including Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai and Chennai.

Multiple NIA teams visited the locations and launched searches in connection with a terror funding case. The searches come in connection with a terror funding case, as part of which the national agency had earlier arrested five persons. According to visuals accessed by Republic, NIA officials were seen arriving at the residences and other locations linked to the arrested individuals and searching the premises.

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Biggest anti-ISIS crackdown underway in Tamil Nadu; multiple NIA teams on ground, top focus on terror funding. Tune in nowhttps://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/DrUIdQagMD — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2022

NIA raids across Tamil Nadu

Five persons were earlier arrested by the NIA with ISIS links including one Sadiq Basha. A terror-link case was initially registered by local police against Sadiq Basha, which was later taken over by the Chennai branch of NIA. The national agency had booked the arrested persons in a terror funding case, following which their residences and offices are currently being searched.

The probing officials are now looking for further evidence in the case. NIA officials are also looking at possible roles of the arrested persons in recruitments being done for the terror outfit. The searches come after the interrogation of the arrested persons. The five accused belonged to locations in Chennai, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal. Searches are now being held at these locations.

SIS terror suspect arrested in Mayiladuthurai

Earlier in May, the NIA had arrested an ISIS terror suspect in Mayiladuthurai. The suspect identified as A Mohammed Ashiq (25) was nabbed in Needur near Mayiladuthurai on May 26. According to sources, the NIA claimed that he had allegedly sworn allegiance to ISIS in 2018 and was wanted for a criminal conspiracy aimed at a few leaders in Coimbatore.

