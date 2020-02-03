J&K: Documents Seized From Suspended DSP Davinder Singh's Residence in Multiple NIA Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized several documents from suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh's residence in Tral. Three more raids were also carried out in Shopian. Multiple NIA teams fanned in various parts of South Kashmir and have been carrying out search operations at some private offices and residences since Sunday, February 2. The NIA had taken over the case in which Jammu and Kashmir’s DSP Davinder Singh, who has since been suspended, was caught in South Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists out of the valley on January 11.

Probe on

The searches come days after NIA officers interrogated all the accused arrested in the case. Besides Singh, the others arrested were Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed alias Naveed Babu, who is a self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate. They were arrested from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Qazigund in South Kashmir.

Later, Naveed’s brother, Syed Irfan Ahmed, was also arrested on January 23 after he was brought from Punjab. He was in constant touch with his brother and had asked him to look for an accommodation in Chandigarh where they could escape the harsh winter months of Kashmir.

Mir, who was driving the vehicle when they were nabbed by the police from a national highway in Kulgam district, may become a prize catch for the NIA as it is alleged that he was acting on the orders of his masters in Pakistan. He had visited the neighboring country five times on an Indian passport.

So far, investigations indicate that he was working for the terrorist group in the valley. In fact, he had ferried Hizbul terrorist Naveed Babu to Chandigarh in the past. Colleagues of Davinder Singh say that he had the knack of throwing the rulebook out of the window. “He was suspended for selling the very contraband that his team had seized. When SOG was launched, Kashmiri officers were reluctant to join this unit. It was at this time, Davinder who was already in suspension, and thought it was the right time to spring back. Those who joined the SOG at that time got an instant promotion.

