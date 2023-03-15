NIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K & Punjab In Terror Case, Suspicious Materials Seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at several locations in Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab in connection with a case where Pakistan-based handlers were using their agents based in India to provoke the youth to join terror groups.

The raids were conducted at 11 places across Jammu and Kashmir in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

The investigating agency also seized digital devices and other suspicious materials from the locations.

NIA filed suo-moto in 2022

As per a senior NIA official, in June 2022, they filed a suo-moto case against OGWs (over-ground workers), terror outfits, and their aides, who were functioning with fake names on the order of Pakistan commanders.

In 2022, as part of the follow-up operations, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam, and Kathua in RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU case.

Terror conspiracy to radicalize youth of J&K, says NIA official

The NIA official said, "The case relates to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalize youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel, and religious events/activities. The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in Jammu and Kashmir over cyber-space."

During the searches, 12 suspects were found who were in touch with different Pakistan-based handlers. Further investigation is still underway in the case.