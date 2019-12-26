NIA Raids Residence Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi In Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday has raided the residence of Right to Information (RTI) activist Akhil Gogoi. He was arrested on December 11, for his alleged role in the recent protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As per reports, NIA also conducted searches at the Gandhibasti office of the organisation he founded and heads – the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti apart from his residence. Sources said that he is expected to be produced at NIA court in Guwahati on Thursday.

The activist was booked under Section 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 A (sedition), 153 A (unlawful association) and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 18/39 (punishment for conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The first information report also named three associates from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti.

Gogoi arrested to avoid 'untoward incident'

Gogoi was arrested on Thursday in Assam's Jorhat district as a preventive measure, amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill across the state, officials said. A senior official of the Jorhat administration said that Gogoi was taken into custody to avoid any "untoward incident" in the district, as well as other parts of the state by his supporters.

Gogoi, the adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), had earlier in the day staged a sit-in outside the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner's office."There were around 3,000 people during the day. We did not arrest him then to avoid repercussions. After he left the scene, our teams went to arrest him. It is a preventive arrest," the official quoted above said. Gogoi was trying to evade arrest and the teams had to search for him for a while before taking him into custody from an advocate's residence, the official said.

