NIA Raids Tiruchirappalli Special Camp For Foreign Nationals With Criminal Records

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been carrying out searches since Wednesday morning at Tiruchirappalli special camp where foreigners with criminal records are lodged. Raids were also conducted at special camps located in other parts of Tamil Nadu and the NIA sleuths are learnt to have taken the assistance of state police in the operation.

Tamil Nadu | National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches since morning today at Tiruchirappalli special camp where foreigners with criminal records are lodged: NIA pic.twitter.com/Bwbm1yxyWU — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

The special camp houses over 100 inmates from Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, South Korea, Russia, UK, Bangladesh and Kenya who were involved in criminal cases and arrested under IPC and Foreigners Act, 1946. They remain in the camp until their trial is over and they are released.

The special camp is maintained by the district revenue authorities with security provided by the Tamil Nadu special police battalion, Trichy.

Notably, a Bulgarian national, who was an inmate of the special camp for foreigners at Trichy central prison, escaped from the premises in September last year, and a 31-year-old Nigerian national had escaped from the camp in July 2019.

