NIA Reaches Patna With 2 Let Terrorists In Darbhanga Station Blast Case; 2 More Arrested

In a major development, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday has arrested two more terror suspects-- Mohd. Salim and Mohd. Kafil in the connection with the Darbhanga railway station. Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistani ISI handlers.

As per the sources, Mohd. Salim is the crucial character in the entire module as he was responsible for the recruitment of the first two arrests that were done by the NIA on Wednesday. As per NIA, there could be a possibility that some of them might have traveled to Pakistan for arms training. NIA has further established a money trail as these accused received Rs 4.6 lakh from the Pakistani handlers to carry out an attack in India. So far, 4 LeT terrorists have been arrested in connection with the blast.

On Friday, NIA along with two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists-- Imran Khan and Mohd. Nasir Malik reached Patna, who were arrested from Hyderabad in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast case that took place earlier this month in Bihar. Both the terrorists have been taken to Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) office in Patna and produced before a court where NIA has applied for 10 days remand of Nasir and Imran.

On June 30, the NIA arrested two LeT terrorists in connection with Bihar's Darbhanga Railway Station blast case. Both the terrorists are residents of Nampally, Hyderabad, and originally hail from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

According to the CCTV footage of Darbhanga station, on June 15, the two terrorists were seen getting out of a car with an IED parcel wrapped in clothes to place the explosive on the Secunderabad to Darbhangda train after which the blast took place on June 17. Sources have said, one of two terrorists sold clothes in Hyderabad for one and half years. These terrorists made entry into India through Nepal which acts as a safe passage for terrorists trained in Pakistan to enter India. The case was originally registered as an FIR at Railway Police Station Darbhanga District but later NIA re-registered the case and taken up the investigation.

Arrested LeT Terrorist Met Hafiz Saeed, Tiger Memon

The NIA informed that one of the two LeT terrorists accused-- Mohd Nasir Khan had visited Pakistan in 2012 and received training from handlers of LeT in the fabrication of IED from locally available chemicals. During the visit, they have also met UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and the underworld don Tiger Memon. Imran Khan resided with his wife in Hyderabad. Whereas Mohammad Nasir has confessed that during his Pakistan visit he was trained there for four months at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He specialised in IED blasts and timer devices.

The terrorist duo has also been a part of the syndicate that was involved in other terror operations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Nanded in Maharashtra where they have been involved in setting up IED devices, according to the sources.

