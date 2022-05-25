NIA Says Yasin Malik 'is Responsible In Part' For Kashmiri Pandit Exodus: Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, raised the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley during separatist Yasin Malik's hearing in a terror-funding case, sources have revealed. According to the inside details accessed by Republic, the NIA SSP told the Patiala House court that Yasin Malik is responsible, in part, for the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

After the issue of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was raised, the bench urged the NIA to stick to facts in the terror-funding case, and refrain from delving into other matters. As per the latest update, the Court has concluded the hearing in the case and has reserved the order on the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik for 3.30 PM.

While the NIA has sought the maximum punishment, i.e death penalty, amicus curiae Akhand Pratap Singh has urged the court to award him minimum punishment considering that he voluntarily pleaded guilty.

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

On May 19, a Special NIA Court in Delhi convicted terrorist Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2017. The NIA highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India.

It stated that the secessionists were mobilising from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. Mohammad Yasin Malik has pleaded guilty to charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He is expected to get life imprisonment.

Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar. They have all been charged under Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA. The arguments on the sentencing of Malik, the only accused person who pleaded guilty to all charges, will take place on May 25.