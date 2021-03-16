NIA Seizes Laptop, Phones & Docs from Sachin Vaze's CIU Office; 7 Grilled In Antilia Probe

In a major development in the investigation into Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized a laptop, mobile phones, his iPad and some documents from the suspended Mumbai Police API's office late on Monday night, sources said. The central investigating agency has also recorded statements of 5 Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) and two Crime Branch personnel so far. The controversial Mumbai Police cop, who has been suspended for his alleged involvement in how a Scorpio SUV laden with gelatin-stick bombs came to be parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence, continues to remain in NIA custody which he has been remanded to till March 25.

NIA officials seized a laptop, mobile phones and some documents from Sachin Waze's office at Mumbai Police CIU last night. NIA has recorded statements of 5 CIU personnel and 2 Crime Branch personnel so far: Mumbai Police sources — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Earlier in the day, the NIA grilled Mumbai Police API Riyaz Kazi for the third consecutive day in the Antilia bomb scare probe. As per reports, Kazi had written to now suspended Sachin Vaze's housing society seeking CCTV footage on behalf of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

Sources have reported that Riyaz Kazi will also be confronted with controversial Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by NIA on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in the incident which took place on February 25. The Maharashtra ATS is meanwhile investigating the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question.

Hectic meetings involving top Maharashtra leaders

IPS officer Rajnesh Seth met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday. A meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is also currently underway. Repeating his party NCP's line from Monday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has said that the MVA government will not protect anyone and also assured of a thorough investigation in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder case by the ATS.

Sachin Vaze & Antilia bomb scare

Controversial Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was suspended by the force following his arrest by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin sticks-laden SUV and a threat letter being found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia on February 25. Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek.

After over 12 hours of interrogation in relation to the bomb scare, the NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday night, even as he denied any involvement in the crime. An NIA special court thereafter remanded him to NIA custody till March 25. As per sources, the NIA is also attempting to ascertain the identity of the person who was captured by a CCTV camera - clad in a PPE suit - and walking out of the vehicle parked outside Antillia on February 25. Mansukh Hiren's wife has alleged that Vaze was in possession of the Scorpio car since November, while media reports have also claimed that the car was used in the arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.