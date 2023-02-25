NIA Sends Five-member Team To Dubai To Dig Into D-company's Terror Financing Network

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent its five-member team to Dubai to investigate terror funding and drug smuggling networks related to fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company.

According to sources, many henchmen working on the instructions of D-Company in Mumbai have already been arrested.

The multi-agency team that has been sent to Dubai comprises officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

D-company under NIA radar

In November last year, NIA filed a chargesheet against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and three others in a case related to terrorist and criminal activities.

The other three arrested accused named in the chargesheet were Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir, Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit.

Notably, the chargesheet was filed after the investigation agency found that the accused persons had conspired to expand the criminal activities of the D-gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities.