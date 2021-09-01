NIA Special Court Frames Charges Against 6 KLF Terrorists In Balwinder Singh's Murder

An NIA Special Court in Mohali has framed charges against eight terrorists of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in connection to the case of the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who is a Shaurya Chakra Awardee. Earlier on Tuesday, charges were framed against eight accused, including Sukhraj Singh, Sukla, Lakhanpal, Ravinder Singh, Akashdeep Arora, Jagroop Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Bura, Gurjit Singh, Inderjit Singh and Sukhmeet Pal Singh under sections 120B, 201, 212 and 302 of the IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of the UA (P) Act and sections 25(1B) and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959 in RC-01/2021/NIA/DLI.

Mohali: NIA Special Court on killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu

The case relates to the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh, Shaurya Chakra awardee on October 16, 2020 at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab by two unidentified persons. A case was registered in this regard as FIR no. 174/2020 dated 16.10.2020 at PS Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran, Punjab. NIA had re-registered the case on January 26, 2021 and had taken up the investigation.



The investigation had revealed that the charge-sheeted accused were part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of proscribed terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force for assassinating comrade Balwinder Singh who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his brave fight against terrorists at the peak of militancy in Punjab. KLF chief Lakhvir Singh Rode and his Canada based deputy Sunny Toronto had tasked Sukhmeet Pal Singh, a gangster turned terrorist to arrange shooters and execute the plan. Sukh Bhikariwal had instructed Sukhdeep Singh to undertake the killing of comrade Balwinder Singh. Inderjit Singh was involved in the reconnaissance of the target. After investigation, NIA had filed a chargesheet, against the above eight accused persons for their roles in the conspiracy, on April 27, 2021.

(Image: Unsplash)