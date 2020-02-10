J&K BJP Chief Raina Accuses Congress Leaders Of Terror Links As NIA Summons GM Saroori

After National Investigation Agency summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Ghulam Mohammed Saroori for having links with top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Osama, Jammu-Kashmir BJP Chief Ravinder Raina called the matter to be of serious concern. In his statement, he also accused other Jammu-Kashmir Congress leaders of having alleged links with terrorists and anti-national organisations.

While interacting with Republic TV on Monday, Ravinder Raina said, "This is a very serious concern. A former Minister and senior Congress leader, who is a close associate of the Gandhi family having terror links is a serious concern. It is not just Mr GM Saroori, many other Congress leaders are also associated with anti-national forces. This is the harsh reality of the Congress leaders that the world and common men of India should see. These Congress leaders are helping terrorists in waging war against India."

"Not only Ghulam Mohammed Saroori, but his family members are also involved in transporting anti-national elements and terrorists. I think NIA will surely question Saroori," Raina added.

READ | Congress leader & Gandhi-aide GM Saroori summoned by NIA for alleged Hizbul link

NIA Summons GM Saroori

The former Congress minister has been called for questioning by NIA, over his alleged link with top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Osama who was killed in an encounter with Security forces in September last year in the Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. Osama was among the three terrorists killed in a joint operation by police and security forces in Ramban district on September 28. All the terrorists were responsible for the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2019.

Sources also informed Republic Media Network that all the three terrorists had planned the assassination of senior BJP leaders in the South of Peer Panjal.

GM Saroori's brother, Mohammad Shafi Saroori and nearly a dozen other people were booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police on charges for harbouring the longest surviving terrorist Jahangir Saroori in Kishtwar district.

READ | NIA charges 11 activists in Bhima-Koregaon case under UAPA, 10 days after case's transfer

READ | J&K: Documents seized from suspended DSP Davinder Singh's residence in multiple NIA raids