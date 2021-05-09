NIA Takes Over Probe In Seizure Of 7kg Natural Uranium Worth Rs 21 Crores In Mumbai

In the latest development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe in the seizure of 7 kgs of natural uranium from two individuals in Mumbai, the agency's press release said on Sunday. Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police's Nagpada Anti-Terrorism Squad unit had recovered 7 kgs of natural uranium from Jigar Pandya worth Rs 21.3 crores. The NIA press release said that a case had been registered under section 24(1)(a) of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and that requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case had been initiated.

7 kgs of natural uranium seized

According to reports, PI Bhalekar of Nagpada ATS Unit had received information from one of his reliable sources. The information stated that a person - Jigar Pandya from Thane was going to illegally sell pieces of the uranium. Following this, a trap was laid and Jigar Pandya was apprehended. Based on the inquiry after the arrest, it was revealed that Pandya received the Uranium from Abu Tahir who is based in Mankhurd. The police then rushed to Kurla Scrap Association and arrested Abu Tahir. Cases were registered against both individuals as per the procedure of the Atomic Energy Act,1962.

Following the arrest of both individuals, the uranium has been sent to BARC, Trombay. In addition, it was also found out that the highly radioactive substance is 'Natural Uranium', as per the report that was received. The arrests were made after the police were informed ahead of the exchange between the two arrested individuals.