NIA To File Charge Sheet Against 8 Accused In Pulwama Jaish Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a charge sheet in Special Court against eight accused in connection with the Pulwama Jaish Conspiracy Case, where Madrassas are being used as shelters for terrorists and radicalising youth. Republic TV has learnt that Maulvi Naseer Ahmed Malik has been named as the main conspirator as he provided shelter to terrorists in Madrassa in Pulwama.

In the name of religion, accused Malik was using donations generated in the madrassa for harbouring terrorists. He also used the premises to radicalise youth in Kashmir valley and motivated them to join terror ranks. The charge sheet has been filed against 8 accused including Malik who was part of Pakistan’s conspiracy to destabilise India. Also, those who provided cover to terrorists in madrassas have been named in the NIA charge sheet.

Terrorists using Madrassas as shelters in J&K

The incident came to light after three back-to-back encounters in Kulgam, Naina Batpora, and Chiva Kalan were witnessed in the past few weeks. A terrorist identified as Rauf was apprehended by the Army in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir recently. During the interrogations, he confessed that they used to take shelter in a mosque and posed as preachers whenever the security forces had the suspicion, the officials said.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were killed in the encounter in Chiva Kalan in Pulwama district, had been hiding inside a mosque for at least two months. One of the slain terrorists was a Pakistani national.

In 2020, this madrassa was set up by Maulvi Naseer Ahmed Malik and before that for six to seven years he worked as an imam at Jamia Masjid in Chiva Kalan. Simultaneously, he used to provide religious teachings to young children of the village aged between 4 and 10 years.

Since 2016, Malik has been collecting ‘zakat’ (donation) from several villages in Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag districts. He further used the donations to help Pakistan-sponsored terrorists as it was proved by documents recovered from the encounter site in Chiva Kalan. Malik has been booked under the Public Safety Act and moved out of the valley, the officials said.

(Image: Republic/PTI)