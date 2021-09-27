NIA To Investigate Death Of Tribal Leader Athuan Abonmai: Manipur Home Dept

The Manipur government informed on Monday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be investigating the death of Athuan Abonmai, leader of the Zeliangrong Baudi. Athuan Abonmai was an advisor and former president of the Zeliangrong Baudi (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland) who was reportedly kidnapped and killed by members of the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN (IM). The Manipur Home Department issued an order informing that the case has been handed over to the NIA for investigation considering the sensitivity of the case.

The Home Department's stated, "As the above act is suspected to be carried out by the NSCN (IM) cadres and in view of the sensitive nature of the case and possible inter-state ramification, it is felt that the case is a fit case for the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)".

The order further read, "As required under section 6(2) of the NIA Act, 2008, the recommendation for handing over of the above stated FIR case to the NIA made by Director General of Police, Manipur vide letter No.IC/1(57)/2019- PHQ/9352 dated 24-09-2021 along with a copy of letter No.SP-TML/2021(NIA)/ 4343--dated 23-09-2021 of Superintendent of Police, Tamenglong District."

Athuan Abonmai death

On September 22, after speaking against NSCN(IM) in a local television programme, Abonmai left for Imphal west to attend a community outreach programme of the state government with Chief Minister N Biren Singh. According to sources, he was abducted at the event ground gate by 20 unidentified men. Following his kidnapping, state police launched a search operation. The people of Machenglu too joined in the search mission to rescue its native resident Abonmai.

Unfortunately, a bullet-riddled body was discovered at a stone crusher site situated between Pallong village and Sonparam. Following this, Tamenglong district police registered an FIR. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the murder of Abonmai. Many well-wishers and civic bodies have condemned the brutal killing of the tribal leader.

The state government has suspended 16 police personnel including the officer-in-charge of Tamenglong police station, an inspector rank officer, and a village defense force member in connection to the killing of Zeliangrong Naga leader. The suspension order was given over charges of negligence of duty when the Manipur CM was scheduled to visit the event.

(With inputs from ANI. Image: @Abonmaiathuan/TWITTER)