NIA Working Round The Clock To Track Terror Funding In The Kashmir Valley

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror funding case related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust.

The anti-terror agency has been conducting raids across Kashmir in the districts of Poonch, Srinagar, Rajouri, Jammu, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora. The NIA sources have revealed that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA vigilant in tracking terror breadcrumbs

The National Investigation Agency has been actively perusing leads in cases pertaining to the collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, Trusts, societies and organisations on behalf of terrorist organisations and separatists in the Kashmir valley in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in the Union Territory.

Press release records on NIA’s websites track the development of such cases. The NIA first carried out 17 raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JEL) on 27 October 2021, searching various locations in Jammu and Kashmir including Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, and Kishtwar.

The searches resulted in the discovery of a network of JEL members who were involved in collecting funds domestically and abroad which were being used for violent and secessionist activities against the state of India. Moreover, the searches also revealed that JEL has also been motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and indulging in the recruitment of new members (Rukuns) in the valley to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.

Following this, another raid was conducted on 27 March 2022 in Srinagar’s Sonwar Bagh at the premises of a suspect related to the funding of terrorist activities in the valley by various NGOs through the hawala channel. The raid led to the recovery of documents related to financial transactions.

A raid conducted by the NIA on 16 June 2022 revealed that JEL was channelising funds to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) among others through well-organised networks.

The Al Huda terror funding case

The central government banned Jamaat-e-Islami for a period of five years in March 2019 after it was declared as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The main reason cited for the step was that the religious and socio-political organisations had close links with militant outfits in Kashmir.

In September 2022, a State Investigation Agency (SIA) team of the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted raids at multiple locations owned or used by Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust. During the raids, the officials recovered and seized incriminating material including laptops, chequebooks, cash books, and land documents having bearing on the case against Jamaat-e-Islami against the banned group.

The case on Al Huda Educational Trust was registered by a suo-moto by the National Investigation Agency in relation to the funding pattern and activities of the group, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, multiple teams of the NIA carried out raids in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) based on specific inputs.

Pakistan's creative terror-sponsoring outlook

The state of Pakistan adopts various ways of funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley. In a raid conducted on 15 June 2022 at three locations in Kashmir’s Baramulla district and one location in Handwara, a trade mechanism between traders in Kashmir and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was discovered, which generated funds to foment terror activities in the valley. The said trade was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centers (TFCs) based in Salamabad, Uri in Kashmir’s Baramulla.